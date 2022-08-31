The Porterville Union High School Scholarship was founded in 2019 by members of the PUHS Class of 1964 to annually award $1,000 to one PHS graduating student per year. David E. Doyel, Class of 64 President and Barbara Mansfield co-founded the scholarship program.
Each student is chosen by the PHS High School award committee.
The scholarship is given to exemplary young adults.
CLASSS OC 2021 AWARD WINNER: ELIZABETH ALVARADO
Elizabeth Alvarado established her goal of attending college when she was young, and graduated PHS as a co-valedictorian in 2021. She was awarded the PUHS Scholarship in 2021, and is dedicated to her education. She will be the first in her family to attend college, and attended Porterville College during the 2021-2022 school year. Her goal isto continue at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo studying mathematics and computer science..
Alvarado was also the recipient of an additional $1,000, courtesy of an anonymous member of the PUHS Class of 1964.
CLASS OF 2022 AWARD WINNER: Leobardo Cota Rios
Co-valedictorian Leobardo Cota-Rios graduated in 2022, and was awarded the PUHS scholarship on Thursday. He started high school in the Porterville Academy of Health Science, and decided he wanted to be a doctor in his senior year.
He was accepted to eight colleges, and will attend UC Santa Barbara in September as a biology major with the goal of attending medical school or becoming a Physician Assistant. He's interested in medicine, social issues, education, travel, and the opportunity to study abroad, all so he can help other people.
Cota-Rios was congratulated via video link by PUHS Class of 1964 President David E. Doyel, with fellow PUHS Class of 64 classmates Shirl Hanson, Barbara Mansfield, and Travis Howell looking on, together with PHS Principal Jose Valdez and PHS Counselor Katrina Ceballos.
"Thank you for the award," said Cota-Rios to Mansfield, and everyone present.
After the ceremony Mansfied said they wanted to give scholarships annually for as long as possible. And just having the cash to get started with school or college is a tremendous help, she said.
"I think this is a wonderful way to honor our alma mater," said Mansfield.