The Porterville Union High School Class of 1951 held their 70th Class Reunion on October 9, 2021. The reunion was held at the home of Tony and Cici Prandini, both class of 1951 graduates. Their home was decorated in orange and green and a delicious lunch was served. Thirty people attended with 15 being members of the graduating class. A fun time was had by all, many memories were shared, and the Porterville Union High School spirit was evident! The class also thanks the Porterville High School Alumni Association for bringing the Rally Wagon to the event! Back from left: Tony Prandini, Cici Prandini, Marleah Boesch, Jane Drumright, Joyce Blackburn, Alva Henderson, Charles Hedrick, Dr. Sherman Don. Front from left: Leona Radeck, Mary Jane Orosco, Jimmy Demetriff, Betty Jean Hardesty, Mary Ann Short, Nila Gibson, Ila Stoll.
PUHS Class of 1951 holds 70th reunion
