Theater goers in the Valley are in for a magical experience this spring at Lindsay Community Theater. The theater, which reopened for live shows last fall, is putting on a production of “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
The show takes place at a certain magical school many are already familiar with, but tells the story of a brand new trio of students. The story centers around Wayne Hopkins — a boy from New Mexico who's neither brave, smart, nor a snake —who finds out he’s a wizard. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic and magic, he’s placed into the Puffs: a group of well meaning, loyal rejects.
Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic; try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis; and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a dangerous place for unsupervised children to be. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially.
The show is being produced with a cast of teens and adults from around Tulare County, and will be under the direction of first time Director, Jennifer Keeton. Keeton says the play is “fast-paced and fun. There’s something for everyone, even if they’re not familiar with that other wizard and his adventures at wizard school.”
The show features a quick and witty dialogue, sly jokes, and lots of props that add to the humor. Keeton said she's thrilled to bring something a little different than what you might expect to find on a local community theater stage.
Puffs opens in Lindsay Friday, April 22, with shows April 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and there will also be two Sunday matinees, April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Parental guidance is suggested for theater goers under the age of 13.