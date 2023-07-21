A HOPE, Inc. fundraising dinner on Thursday to benefit the family ofAlissa Maria Martin-Mireleswas attended by more than150 people from the Porterville community at the Elks Lodge.
Families, couples, members of community clubs and organizations attended the fundraiser organized by Porterville Elks Lodge members Rhonda and Mike Harkey, Chad Everett, and all of the other Elks members.
HOPE, Inc., Helping One Person Everywhere, Inc., recipients are people who have gone through a period of irreplaceable loss within the past year. And that irreplaceable loss is defined as a wound that doesn't go away, a terminal illness, loss of an immediate family member, or some other non-material loss. The organization helps people who are in need, and are nominated by community members.
Battling brain cancer valiantly, Alissa graduated from Porterville High School on June 1, and went to Las Vegas with her boyfriend, before she passed away on July 9, said her mother, Terry Martin. "And now she is in heaven."
Those who loved Alissa said she and her whole family fought the dreaded disease with strength, perseverance and determination.
There was a huge assortment of fun and imaginative drawing prizes donated by community organizations, businesses, and community members for the fundraiser, as well as lovely silent auction items. There were chocolates, spice mixes for cooking, succulents, jewelry, elegant purses, assorted gift baskets, electronic chargers, cooking implements, and much more.
And everyone enjoyed looking at the drawing prizes and silent auction gifts and took their time perusing and bidding on all the items available. It was a beautiful display thoughtfully arranged by the organizers.
The Elks prepared a marvelous pulled pork, savory barbecue beans and rice dinner that was enjoyed by everyone. To top off the meal there was homemade peach or mixed berry cobbler and ice cream.
Before dinner Rhonda introduced herself and spoke about the goals of HOPE, Inc. and spoke about helping people in need, and this was their fourth benefit dinner.
She introduced all the Elk members, and Mike Harvey gave a short invocation, and everyone saluted the flag.
"I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this family, " said Rhonda.
"This was a labor of love and you can definitely feel the love in this room. As a brand new non-profit it is young but the community is definitely supporting community members.
HOPE, Inc. was started by Rhonda, because cancer affects everyone, she said. She spoke about Jason Williams, one of the first recipients, who's now working as the janitor at the Elks Lodge.
She said that everyone at the fundraiser was there for Alissa, or someone in her family.
Terry and Joe Martin, Alissa's parents, and the whole Martin-Mireles family gathered with a picture of Alissa, and Terry spoke about Alissa's illness and how various family members worked tirelessly to help her get through her treatments, therapies, and just survive, and how hard it had been on all of them.
The whole family later stood together for a group photograph with Alissa's grandmother, Maria Mireles, holding Alissa's photograph, after which many people spent time with the family members.
Rudy Montenez and his wife, Annette, attended, and he was Alissa's and her sister's 4th grade teacher at Monte Vista School. He said Alissa and all her 4 sisters were amazing kids, and they all grew up to be such kind hearted young women. "Alissa, like all her sisters, were so determined, they never gave up on anything."
Dorinda Lugo said she had just found out about the fundraiser, and had nominated Alissa as the recipient. And she had been praying Alissa would make it. Now, the fundraiser will help her family with the funeral and any other expenses.
Jennifer Franco-Kane, and her husband Michael, sat at the table with Lugo. Jennifer said, "We are very thankful that the community came out for this. They are helping us so much. This is what community is about. I work with Bristol Hospice in Visalia. And we've been in the community for 27 years, and our services help families after the patients pass away.”
After everyone finished dinner there was the drawing and silent auction, which the large crowd enjoyed, and there was a lot of jubilation, and enjoyment when the drawing prizes were handed out to the winners.
And people filled out nominations for people in need of medical financial support in the community for the next HOPE, Inc. fundraising dinner that will be held on September 21, and one of the recipients will be Lupe Hernandez, who is the Supervisor at the cash room at Eagle Mountain Casino.
Finally there came the time, for counting up the benefit proceeds to be awarded to Terry and Joe Martin and their family, and the extended Martin-Mireles family.
Rhonda thanked everyone who donated gift baskets, and drawing prizes, and the silent auction items. She handed a large envelope to Terry, Alissa's mother, who practically collapsed, from receiving more than $7,800 to help with medical bills.
When she could speak and her and Joe's tear's dried, Terry said, "This will help. Alissa is healed, she's in heaven.
“Thank you to my Mom, and my family, and to everyone who donated. Thank you to the staff, and thank you to the bartender, thank you everyone so much.
“The Elks Lodge has been so kind to us. And they will be helping us celebrate Alissa's Eternal Life."
Rhonda also gave Terry and Joe Martin and their family a personal gift of a family dinner at The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino, as well as concert tickets for the family, as well as bottles of One Hope wine.
About HOPE, Inc., Rhonda explained she started fundraising and cancer outreach with Relay for Life, and is continuing what the same type of outreach. She was also involved in the Helping One Woman organization, helping women with cancer outreach and their families. She came up with Helping One Person Everywhere, Inc. (HOPE,Inc.) and together with her husband Mike and the Elks, and fundraising dinners, they've already helped four people and their families.