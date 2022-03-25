Porterville has lost “an amazing person with a heart of gold.”
Robert Krase, a prominent attorney in Porterville, died on Thursday morning at the age of 75. He had been battling bladder cancer for several years.
Along with being an attorney with his law firm in Porterville, Krase Bailey Reed-Krase, Krase was also Sierra View Medical Center's attorney for more than 30 years.
Krase was also extensively involved in the community having served on the board for the Central California Family Crisis Center. Krase was involved with the Family Crisis Center for more than 37 years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Porterville since 1982.
“Robert was one of our most outstanding Rotarians,” said Rotary Club of Porterville president Arlina Gillett. “May God comfort and bless his family.”
Krase also served as the 2006-2007 Rotary of Porterville Club president and was a Paul Harris Fellow for his contributions to Rotary.
Family Crisis Center Director of Shelter Operations Betty Luna said Krase was “an amazing person with a heart of gold. His love for the Family Crisis Center was enormous. Any time he saw a need he would reach out to those who he could count on to help with donations or to volunteer their time. His devotion and commitment to helping those in need meant everything to him.
“Robert believed in the cause of helping victims of domestic violence and homelessness. He was the Family Crisis Center's inspiration when it came to giving back to his and our beloved shelter. He will be sadly missed by never be forgotten for his hard work and dedication in his endless hours of volunteer time for the Family Crisis Center.'
Family Crisis Center Board president Mickie Manning said Krase was always there for the center.
“The board of directors and staff of the Central California Family Crisis Center are deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time board member Robert Krase,” Manning said. “For well over 37 years Robert has always been there for us.
“Many times he has helped us through difficult situations with his professional knowledge and wisdom, guiding the agency for years. We will truly miss him.”
Family Crisis Center executive director said the center has lost a “most beloved member” of the board and community.
“Robert Krase devoted countless hours to our agency over the years and had a true desire to serve the underserved in our community, more specifically victims of domestic violence and the homeless,” Culver said. “He made many valuable contributions to our agency with his exceptional devotion which is unsurpassed and sincerely appreciated.
“Robert leaves behind a legacy of love in the Family Crisis Center and is easily measure by his generous gift of his time and attention, integrity, inspiration, patience, trust and kindness. Robert always provided encouragement and will be dearly missed. Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones as they will be in our thoughts and prayers.”
Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner also offered her condolences. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Robert Krase,” she said. “We are forever thankful for Robert's 30-plus years of dedicated service to the district.
“In playing a key role in caring for legal matters our of organization, he always did it with compassion and perseverance. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”
Krase earned a bachelor's in Slavic literature from UC Berkeley in 1969. He graduated from Hastings Law School in 1976 and began practicing law that year. He was a member of the honorary scholastic society, the Order of the Coif.