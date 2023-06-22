Arnold Trevino, Fresno State Project Rebound Outreach Coordinator spoke about Project Rebound and the qualities that make the program so successful for people helping them become successful community members after incarceration.
Trevino, who's from Porterville, answered some questions explaining how the program works and who it helps:
Recorder: Can you tell a little about Project Rebound?
Trevino: Project Rebound is a student support service program on 15 of the 23 California State University campuses. We work with students who have been formerly incarcerated.
Project Rebound was created by the late Dr. John Irwin. He was formerly incarcerated, serving five years in a California prison, and returned to higher learning upon his release. He eventually earned his PhD at UC Berkeley and soon after was hired at San Francisco State to teach in the department of Criminology and Sociology.
In 1967, Dr. Irwin created Project Rebound to help formerly incarcerated students navigate the higher educational system. Fifth years later, the program expanded with 15 CSUs who have adopted the program and created many, many success stories.
Recorder: Is everyone involved in the project a formerly incarcerated person?
Trevino: Yes, every member of Project Rebound is formerly incarcerated.
Recorder: What were they incarcerated for, or do you know?
Trevino: We don’t ask what they did that led to their incarceration. Some students do have special conditions but for the most part, they are students who want something better in life and we do our best to help them achieve their goals.
Recorder: What are the Project requirements?
Trevino:The only requirement is the student must have been formerly incarcerated, whether it's one-day in the juvenile hall or one day in the county jail with a guilty outcome. Those who are found guilty will always have the stigma and repeated denials for employment due to their background.
Recorder: Do people have to be full-time students? Or what?
Trevino: No, students do not have to be full-time students. Just as long as they are ready for change through higher education.
Recorder: Are there relapses, of people going backward? Like with substance abuse?
Trevino: I am sure there might be some who relapse into their past addictions, however, the rare few that there are, have all recovered and are back on track and continuing to move forward in higher education.
Recorder: Thanks, and if there is anything else you want to point out, please do!
Trevino: The Project Rebound expansion began at Fresno State during the Fall of 2016. We started with six students. Today, Spring of 2023, we have over 100 students. We graduated 21 students last year in May 2022. Four were grad students, seventeen were undergrads. Out of the seventeen undergrads, two were accepted into UC Berkeley law school, four were accepted into this year’s 2023 grad school and our Dean’s Medalist became our President’s Medalist.
This year, May 2023, we will be graduating 25 students, five who are master students and twenty bachelor's students. Six have been accepted into grad school and others are currently awaiting their acceptance/rejection letters. This is just the Fresno State Campus. There are 14 other CSU campuses that have their own success stories as well.
We have a good number of students from the Porterville area who have turned to education for a way out of impoverishment and to set a great example for others to follow.
Needless to say, Project Rebound helps create safer neighbors, break the cycle of dysfunction within private families and is a beacon of hope for those who believe otherwise.
The program has also shown the adage, Once one, always one to be a fallacy. There have been hundreds of formerly incarcerated individuals who have successfully moved forward with their lives attributed to higher learning, many have earned their master’s degree and beyond.
Trevino went onto talk about Project Rebound's accomplishments. "Project Rebound as a whole, fifteen campuses included, graduated a total of 204 students. Just an incredible year.
“Through education, Project Rebound is changing lives, breaking cycles of dysfunction within private families, creating safer neighborhoods, gaining meaningful employment with living wages, and members are becoming great role models for the younger generation. There's so much going on as a result of this academic based program. Gotta love it."
Trevino also shared a quote he believes describes the program and life.
“I believe that forgiveness (redemption) is much more important than the atonement (repayment of past deeds). The forgiveness of self, first and foremost.”