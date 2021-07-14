Porterville College announced on Wednesday it has hired Amaurys Fermin as its new men's basketball coach.
Fermin replaces Rob Haynes, who accepted the position as Fresno City College's men's basketball coach.
Fermin played basketball at John F. Kennedy High School in the Bronx, N.Y., and went on to play in junior college at Missouri State and Hagerstown Community College. He then went on to play at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where as a senior he led the Big West Conference with 119 assists and helped the Mustangs reach its second highest win total ever in 18 Division I seasons. Fermin earned a bachelor's in history.
Fermin comes to PC from Allan Hancock College where he was the lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for 5 seasons. He also served as the West Coast Elite UA Central Region Program Director. He has also worked with the 6th Man Basketball Academy.
“First, I’d like to thank Athletic Director Joe Cascio and college President Dr. (Claudia) Habib for granting me the opportunity to lead the rich historic tradition of Porterville College basketball,” Fermin said. “It is an honor to pay it forward to the student-athletes at Porterville College and the Porterville community.
“I am strongly committed to leading our men’s basketball program in student academic success and overall achievement while at Porterville College and life after Porterville College. Go Pirates.”
“I couldn’t be happier to have Coach Fermin join our coaching staff,” Cascio said. “He brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach.
“He has a natural ability to relate to students at this level and has a history of putting those students in a position to be successful, both on the court and in the classroom. We are very fortunate to have him as part of the PC family.”
Fermin played for the Dominican Republic national team, playing with teammates and NBA players Al Horford, Karl Anthony Towns and Francisco Garcia. In 2012, Fermin played on the Dominic Republic national team that win the gold medal at the CentroBasket Championships. Fermin has also played professionally in Cyprus, Greece, Finland and Puerto Rico.
“I am overjoyed that we are able to add coach Fermin to the PC family,” Habib said. “His extensive basketball career as a player in the U.S. and abroad, as well as his community college experience as a student and assistant coach, will inspire our students.
After such a difficult year for our student-athletes, it is great to have them back on the court. I can’t wait to be back in the stands next fall to cheer on our PC Pirates.”