A group of people held their Pretty In Pink cancer awareness meeting hosted by Denise Carson and friends at the Burkey Center on Friday morning.
The room was delightfully decorated with different shades of pink. The table cloths with white and pink cookies, water with strawberries, and other pink treats as well as lovely flower arrangements made the room decidedly festive.
There was pink in honor of breast cancer awareness, as well as other cancers, to bring hope and support to everyone in the room, their families, and friends.
Denise Carson, Director of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, and host of Pretty in Pink, spoke about the group being a small group and working together for the community.
She spoke about her family, and friends who are battling cancer but are getting through it, and she said, "Thank God everyday."
And members spoke about some of the good things that are happening in their lives, which was delightful.
Carson said Dr. Owen Kim would be giving more cancer information than just breast cancer, and she said, "Be really diligent about taking care of your health, and make sure you are here for your children and grandchildren."
Kim, from Sierra View Medical Center's Roger S. Good Cancer Center, spoke to the women and Jay Rice, Burton School District Board Member, about breast cancer and other cancers, current treatments and the new and targeted therapies that are now available. He said tradiation, chemotherapy, and many of the new drugs can pin-point the cancers and they're now mostly survivable if caught early, but the first and foremost thing is to make sure you get your screenings.
If ever you notice a lump or a nodule, get screened, and talk to your doctor, he said. He said breast cancer is always curable, if caught early.
There are all kinds of new therapies, and modern drugs can be used selectively, he said.
Various women asked Kim about screenings, and what to do if you have a history of breast cancer in your family. He answered at length and reminded them screening for cancer saves lives.
Carson spoke about everyone being there to support each other.
"Make sure you see a doctor," said Carson, "and make sure you are an advocate for yourself. Ask questions, and speak up."
After the talk by Kim, Rice he thanked everyone for coming to the Cancer Support Group and said stay on on top of your screenings and keep the "Can Do" attitude, and "remember the possibilities are unlimited, keep that Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, and now the Space Force spirit."
There was a special activity provided by Imagine Arts Center for everyone to make a special HOPE doll using fabric, feathers, glitter, and other items which the women seemed to enjoy.
It was an informational meeting, with resources provided by Anthem Blue Cross, Central California Family Crisis Center, and Imagine Arts Center. And the medical information provided by Kim, as well as the camaraderie, fun, and lovely atmosphere made for an uplifting meeting.
For more information about the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group contact the Burton School District at 559-781-8020.