he refreshing Porterville City Pool is typically open from Memorial Day until Labor Day,
So Monday, September 5, was the last day it is open to the public, despite the hot, hot weather.
Porterville City Pool lifeguard Claire Lee said the pool was not as crowded as usual, despite the sweltering heat. Before Covid the pool was usually packed, and frankly, she thinks that people have forgotten about the City pool, "It's such a safe and fun place for families." This is her 3rd year as a lifeguard, and a lot of the people on the City Pool staff were high school swimmers and life long swimmers.
There are always four lifeguards on duty at the pool, with four to five lifeguards in the office.
Lee said they have a hard time with staff, because after Labor Day, so many college students return to school.
Families were having picnics, spending time together, and just relaxing out of the sun under the canopies to the east of the east of the pool. Karina Villareal, was having a good time with her family, Juan, Karolina, Cesar, and Max.
"It is very enjoyable at the pool," said Cara, "I've been bringing by nieces and nephews here all the time. I've been coming here my whole life. And I remember before the pool was remodeled a few years back." Her nephew, Andrew, 6, was enjoying himself.
His mother, Myra Esquivel, said, "I just like the pool because it's something for our family to do on hot summer days. But it is usually way more crowded."
Next year the City Pool will be open from Memorial Day, May 27, 2023 until Labor Day, September 4, 2023.