Local treasure The Press Shop received the city's Legacy Business award on Tuesday night during the Porterville City Council meeting. The Press Shop closed earlier this year after serving the community for 41 years.
The Press Shop provided the community with laundry services including dry cleaning and alterations. They served more than 4,000 customers annually with an average of six employees. Every year The Press Shop handled more than 19,000 pounds of laundry.
Karen Jordan bought the business from Charles Spencer after working for only two months under his guidance. Karen and her husband LeRoy ran The Press Shop as a family business, having had their daughters and grandchildren work there.
Jordan recalled Porterville in the 1970's, when she said the community was small and nice. She fell in love with the close knit community and watched the city's population grow from roughly 20,000 residents to what's now more than 60,000 people.
She said even though the community has grown its maintained its charm. “You can't get that everywhere,” she said.
Karen spent more than 30 years as a member of the 20 Ands Club and has much enjoyed her time giving back to the community, she said
After her husband's passing four years ago, Karen thought long and hard, but ultimately made the decision to close The Press Shop's doors earlier this year. She's grateful to the community of Porterville for the support she has received over the past four plus decades, and is looking forward to her retirement where she can enjoy traveling.
"I just want to thank all of the customers I've had through the years," said Karen.
In the council chambers on Tuesday evening, Karen requested any Press Shop employee who was present stand to be recognized as she stated she couldn't have done it without them and they were the backbone of the business. She spotlighted her manager who has been with her for more than 20 years.
Mayor Martha A. Flores presented Karen with a certificate and gave her an emotional embrace before thanking her one last time for her service to the community.
The Press Shop has been located in downtown Porterville near the corner of Main and Olive at 12 W. Olive.
Karen moved to Porterville in 1977 where she met and eventually married LeRoy. “I've been through a lot of ages in this town,” Karen said. “I liked where we were, right in the thick of Main Street's small-town charm.”