The effort to finish off the process of removing dead and dying trees that had been taken down from around the Sequoia National Forest’s Trail of 100 Giants began this week.
A prescribed burn on 60 acres at the trail is being done to clean up debris piles at the trail. The prescribed burn will continue as weather and conditions permit, the forest service stated on Wednesday.
For many years, Forest officials have worked to reduce the number of dead and dying trees at risk of falling onto the Trail of 100 Giants. Trees that are dead or dying due to drought and other causes have been predominantly white fir, sugar pine, ponderosa pine, and incense cedar. Many of the dead trees were large, and could seriously injure visitors, damage the trail, or even damage the giant sequoias if they had fallen.
Numerous trees were successfully taken down last summer. But they left behind unsightly debris that was piled and prepared for removal by prescribed fire when the conditions allowed.
“Extraordinary efforts to alleviate these hazards at the Trail of 100 Giants have been going on for years,” stated Western Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “Forest Service employees are determined to clean up this popular attraction to make it available for our visitors.”
LaPrice added once the debris piles are removed the plan is for seedlings to be planted in the area.