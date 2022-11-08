Porterville Police stated a dangerous suspect was apprehended after a 6-hour standoff and the use of tear gas.
The Porterville Police SWAT Team was eventually able to apprehend Robert Helsley, 46.
At about 5:45 p.m. Monday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Cottage Street regarding a subject chasing a victim with a knife. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victims and determined the suspect had struck one of them with a metal pipe and threatened to kill them.
Officers went to attempt contact with the suspect, Helsley, at which time he fled into a detached garage. When officers entered the garage, Helsley attempted to assault them with an improvised weapon similar to nun chucks. He was also armed with a metal pipe.
Officers retreated and began negotiations with Helsley but he barricaded himself inside the converted garage and refused to surrender. Porterville Police Detectives were contacted and obtained a search and arrest warrant for Helsley.
Given the violent nature of Helsley’s crimes and behavior, the Porterville Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were summoned to the scene. Negotiations with Helsley continued over the course of about six hours but Helsley continued to refuse to surrender.
SWAT Operators then utilized a diversionary device coupled with tear gas, which distracted Helsley long enough for operators to enter the garage. After a brief struggle, Helsley was taken into custody.
As a result of the incident, the victim sustained minor injuries that didn't require medical attention. Helsley sustained minor injuries as a result of his resistance and arrest.
He was transported to Sierra View Medical Center for treatment. He was subsequently booked at the South County Detention Facility and is being held without bail.