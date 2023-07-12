The Porterville Police Department posted on its Facebook page at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday its SWAT team was conducting an operation at Motel 6 in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue. A PPD K-9 unit also responded to the scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area and PPD advised those to stay away from the area for the time being.
PPD SWAT at Motel 6
