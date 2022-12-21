The Porterville Police Department's SWAT team and a special unit from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on firearms charges.
Joshua Schwenn, 33, and Michael Atkinson, 23, both of Porterville were arrested.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Porterville Police Department's SWAT team responded to the sub 100 block of East Yates Avenue to assist the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team, TARGET, with the service of a search warrant related to the illegal possession and negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier.
SWAT personnel safely detained Schwenn, a previously convicted felon, and Atkison. During a search of the premises pursuant to the search warrant, ammunition and methamphetamine were located and collected. Additionally, Schwenn was found to have one active arrest warrant and Atkison was found to have two active arrest warrants.
Schwenn was arrested for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and the confirmed arrest warrant. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $37,000 bail.
Atkison was arrested for the two confirmed arrest warrants. He was booked at South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.