Porterville Police state it broke up a ring involving the sales of cocaine, marijuana, pills, ammunition and firearms that resulted in the arrest of three suspects.
Daniel Contreras, 21 of Porterville, Michael Villarreal, 26 of Plainview, and Alissa Magana, 22 of Lindsay were arrested.
Porterville Police Department Narcotics Investigations Unit Detectives conducted an investigation into the sales of cocaine, marijuana products, pills, ammunition, and firearms by the individuals in Porterville and Plainview who are associated with each other. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, State Department of Justice, Tulare Area Regional Gun Enforcement and United States Drug Enforcement Agency assisted with the investigation.
On Thursday at about 12:20 p.m., Contreras was detained during a traffic stop in Lindsay and found to be in possession of cocaine. Detectives arrested Contreras and responded to his residence, located in the 800 Block of South Crystal Street, where they served a search warrant.
During a search of Contreras’ residence, Detectives located cocaine, Xanax pills, and marijuana product, all of which was possessed for sale. At Contreras’ residence, Detectives also located an outdoor marijuana grow; ammunition; large capacity magazines; firearm parts/accessories; and tear gas. Detectives determined Contreras was a previously-convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms, tear gas, and ammunition.
Detectives responded to Plainview and at about 4:10 p.m. served a search warrant at the residence of Villarreal, which is located in the 19600 Block of Avenue 194. During a search of Villarreal’s residence, Detectives located cocaine, Xanax pills, and marijuana product.
Detectives also found 2 pistols with one having its serial number removed; 2 assault rifles; large capacity magazines; ammunition; and evidence of a possible Butane Honey Oil lab. While Detectives were searching the residence, Villarreal arrived home.
Detectives contacted Villarreal and determined he was in possession of cocaine and under the influence of a controlled substance. Detectives arrested Villarreal, who was also determined to be a previously-convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Information obtained during the investigation led Detectives to a residence in the 600 Block of West Sandra Circle. On Friday at about 4 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigations Unit served a search warrant at the residence and also detained subjects who arrived at the residence.
Detectives observed Contreras driving to the residence in the 600 Block of West Sandra Circle, after having already been released from custody on bail. Contreras’ vehicle was impounded for 30 days due to his California Driver’s License being suspended.
Detectives detained Magana as she arrived at the residence in the 600 Block of West Sandra Circle in her vehicle. Magana was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 millimeter pistol, which contained a large capacity magazine. A search of Magana’s vehicle turned up an additional large capacity magazine and other contraband.
Detectives later responded to Magana’s residence where they located more 400 rounds of ammunition and an additional large capacity magazine. Magana was determined to be in possession of a loaded firearm while being under the influence of a controlled substance. Magana was arrested.
Among the evidence seized during this investigation was more than one ounce of cocaine; more than 11 pounds of marijuana; more than 600 Xanax pills; 5 firearms; 18 large capacity magazines; and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition.
As a result of the investigation, Contreras was arrested for Possession of Cocaine for Sales; Possession of Marijuana for Sales; Cultivation of Marijuana; Possession of Xanax for Sales; Felon in Possession of Tear Gas; Possession of Large Capacity Magazines; and Felon in Possession of Ammunition. Contreras was booked at the South County Detention Facility with his bail set at $50,000.
Villarreal was arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms; Possession of Firearms while Possessing Cocaine for Sales; Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Possession of Assault Weapons; Possession of Large Capacity Magazines; Possession of Firearm with Serial Number Removed; Possession of Cocaine for Sales; Possession of Xanax for Sales; and Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. Villarreal was booked at the South County Detention Facility with his bail set at $60,000.
Magana was arrested for being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while Possessing a Firearm, Possession of a Ghost Gun, and Possession of a Gravity Knife in a Vehicle. Magana was booked at the South County Detention Facility with her bail set at $35,000.