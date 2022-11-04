The Porterville Police Department and the Porterville Peace Officers Association have been operating the Pink Patch Project since 2018.
Police Chief Jake Castellow and the department donated a $10,000 check to Roger S. Good Cancer Center on Thursday.
Castellow, nine officers, and PPD office staff, and association members were all present for the ceremony.
Donna Hefner, CEO and President of Sierra View Medical Center thanked the PPD and the association for all their service, and their continued dedication and support of cancer awareness and prevention in the community.
"What I love about Porterville is all the support the cancer center receives," said Crystal Davis, Director of the Cancer Center. "It's wonderful when the community comes together for a common cause."
Through the Pink Patch Program, 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the community. And the designs for the patches are changed every year by Corporal Macial Morales to be made special as their designs are unique and have a historical connection to Porterville. And their donations have increased through the years since 2018.
Morales said they sold 200 patches this year and also made t-shirts and sold more than 500.
"This is the fifth year, and we are going to use the proceeds for cancer education and treatment," said Hefner.