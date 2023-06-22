Porterville Police stated one of its Officers shot a man after he shot a woman on Thursday morning.
At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue regarding a male suspect who was in possession of a firearm. It was also reported the suspect was brandishing the firearm at a person in the area.
When Officers arrived, they located the suspect walking with a woman. When confronted, the 37-year-old male suspect of Porterville produced a firearm in the presence of the Officers and discharged it at the female, who was struck by the gunfire. One Officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
The male suspect and the victim both sustained injures and were transported to an area hospital. None of the involved Officers were injured. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department was contacted and they're conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Department had the intersection of Leggett and Putnam adjacent to the Porterville Municipal Golf Course taped off on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.