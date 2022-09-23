Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night.
Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
Over the past several months, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit were actively investigating violent crimes, according to PPD, committed by criminal street gang members as well as their involment into illegal manufacturing of fireams, to include handguns and assault rifles. During the course of the investigations, Detectives developed information what PPD stated led to several criminal street gang members believed to be manufacturing unserialized firearms and distributing them to other gang members to commit violent crimes.
After an extensive investigation, Detectives authored search warrants for three local residences in the Porterville area and a residence located in the Bakersfield area, which was signed by a Superior Court Judge. Detectives obtained the assistance from several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Visalia Police Department SWAT Team, Bakersfield Police Department SWAT Team, the California Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for the service of the approved search warrants.
On Friday at approximately 7 a.m., search warrants were served at residences located in the 200 block of North Esther Street, the 100 block of North Corona Drive and the 27000 block of Avenue 146 in Porterville in addition to a residence located in the 600 block of North Pacheco Road in Bakersfield. During the service of the search warrants, several firearms were located that included a short-barreled assault rifle, unregistered and unserialized handguns, evidence of the illegal manufacturing of firearms, multiple rounds of live ammunition of miscellaneous calibers, and high capacity magazines.
Also during the operation, a juvenile who was wanted for an active Tulare County warrant for armed robbery and carjacking was located and arrested from the residence in the 27000 block of Avenue 146.
As a result of the operation, the following arrests were made:
Fernando Moreno was arrested from the residence located in the 27000 block of Avenue 146 for being in Possession of an Unserialized Firearm, Conspiracy, Harboring a Fugitive, and Gang Enhancement. Moreno was booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Luis Moreno was arrested from the residence located in the 27000 block of Avenue 146 for Possession of an Unserialized Firearm, Conspiracy, Harboring a Fugitive, being a previously Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, previously Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Gang Enhancement, and two active Tulare County warrants. Moreno was booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.
Ledesma was arrested from the residence located in the 27000 block of Avenue 146 for Possession of an Unserialized Firearm and was booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Diaz was arrested from the residence located in the 200 block of North Esther Street for Possession of an Unserialized Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Short-barreled Rifle, Possession of an Assault Weapon, Manufacturing Handguns, Manufacturing Assault Rifles, Conspiracy, and Gang Enhancement. Agustin was booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Mendoza was arrested from the residence located in the 100 block of North Corona Drive for being in Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and she was booked at the South County Detention Facility. She's being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Garcia was arrested from the residence located in the 600 block of Pacheco Road in Bakersfield for being a previously Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. He was booked at the Kern County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
The juvenile was arrested from an address located in the 27000 block of Avenue 146 for an active warrant for Armed Robbery and Carjacking. The juvenile was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where he's being held without bail.
Anybody with any information regarding the case or any criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.