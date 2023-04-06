It was another outstanding fun filled day at Porterville Military Academy which hosted the Porterville Unified School District’s 2023 Food Show where students and (possibly) administrators get to pick the food served in the district’s cafeterias.
During the morning PUSD Board President Lillian Durbin was spotted at the food show along with PUSD assistant superintendent of business services Brad Rohrbach, and Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores was seen chatting with PUSD Student Shana Rabena of the Nutrition Services Central Kitchen.
Thirty food vendors from all over the country had samples of 120 different types of foods for the elementary through high school students to sample.
PUSD Central Kitchen made two special soups for the event, Pozole with chucks of pork and hominy, and Green enchilada soup with chicken. They were both outstanding.
Wawona Frozen Foods from Fresno had a yogurt parfait made with frozen strawberries, pineapple, and granola from another local vendor. “That’s a healthy option for our students, and so far it’s been a fan favorite,” said Gina Alcantar, PUSD Learning Director at Olive Street school, “This is an awesome event that the district provides and gives the students a voice and a choice for their breakfast and lunch menus.”
“I’m amazed by all the participation of the kids from elementary through high school, and all a the multimedia who are covering this,” Flores said.
From West Putnam School Damian Enrique tasted the pozole, and said, “It’s really good. It reminds me of my Tia, and my Mom.” Heartwarming.
Students from Monte Vista also sampled the pozole and liked it. Camilla Martinez also said french fries from another vendor were really good.
Emiliano Robles said, “All the food is good, and I had a good time here.”
Mrs. Valerie Mendoza said, “We are all having a good time, and all the food vendors are really good.”
“This is really helpful and well done,” said Elizabeth Castro from Monache High School. “It's great for the kids and the teachers to give their own opinions and review the food they try here. Everyone who I’ve met has been really nice and the vendors are very helpful.”
A group of girls from Bartlett Middle School, Isabella Alcaraz, Teagan Kane, Sophia Tadeo, and Heidy Ortiz sampled the beef taco bowl and the habanero grilled cheese sandwich, which they liked, but they said the cheese sandwich was almost too spicy, but still good.
Sysco Produce Manager Scott Birmingham stood with other vendors behind a beautiful display of fresh individually packaged vegetables for students to sample, as well as fresh packaged fruits and packages of sour flavored SunMaid Fruity Raisin snacks. He said the turnout at the show was great, and, “The kids were really engaged and very interested in healthy fruits and vegetables and having a balance in their diet.”
Ivan Hernandez, Eugenio Acosta, Aron Arciga from Pioneer Middle School said they tried a bean and cheese burrito from a vendor that was really good.
Robin Jones and Amanda Miller, teachers from PMA said the strawberry sorbet from Big Spoon Real Fruit Sorbet was outstanding, and the pot stickers were really good. They said the student nutrition team did a great job and it's great the kids have input on what they can eat.
PMA cadets Giovanna Rodriguez and Ariyiah Brazell were having a lot of fun. “This is quite an event,” said Brazell. “Especially with all the different types of food that have been brought to us.”
Zachariah Christensen from MHS was interning and helping a vendor that offered Japanese food. “The food is all fantastic and everyone is having fun,” he said. “I haven’t seen a single frown this entire time. This is a great opportunity for many businesses to be able to expand and promote themselves. All of the people in charge of the vendors are super nice and amazing.”
Paul Alderetr from PUSD Central Kitchen said “We are happy and excited about all the participation we got from our vendors. There are 30 vendors and 120 different items. It’s exciting to have everyone here and a great turnout. We are looking forward to the 2023/24 PUSD Food Show.”
All of the foods that were provided are specifically manufactured with strict regulations and guidelines. Low sodium, low sugar, with natural ingredients, said Olga Sanchez from PUSD Student nutrition.
“The whole point of this is to give the students the opportunity to select what they want for the next school year 2023/24. All the departments came together for this show and we had support from all the student Pathway programs with students fulfilling internships,” Sanchez said.