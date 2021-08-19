The Central California Family Crisis Center is inviting the community to “Pound the Pavement for Purple” during the month of October with its inaugural, virtual, 5K Run/Walk during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The 5K is 3.1 miles and can be completed an time, anywhere from October 1 to 31. The miles may be completed in one stretch or over a period of days, said Karen Vanni, who's on the CCFCC Board of Directors.
“We usually do a Sunday Social but we're not comfortable with eating and the sharing of desserts so we had to think of something else,” Vanni said about the reason behind the walk. “We're taking signups now. People can create their own course. They can walk, run, hop, skip, walk on a treadmill, or bike.”
CCFCC has been fortunate, she said, with the community donations and with grants that have kept the organization going through the COVID-19 months.
“This would be a good way for people to help put an end to domestic violence with 'Pound the Pavement for Purple,'” Vanni said. “And because it is a virtual race, people can create teams if they want but no awards will be given.”
The cost to participate is $30 and includes a specially-designed t-shirt and an FCC lapel pin.
“It's a healthy way for people to enjoy and have fun and contribute to put an end of domestic violence to the community,” Vanni said.
The placing of photos on social media using #fccpoundthepavementforpurple is encouraged, Vanni said, and people can dress up, have fun and get creative with the photos.
“Hopefully they have fun doing it,” she said. “And because it is virtual, we can include people outside the Porterville area. During COVID, I did a lot of these, one of them was a National one. That's when I came up with the idea — 'We should be doing this.'”
But in order to be successful, walkers and runners are needed.
“We need people and we need sponsors,” Vanni said. “Together we can help victims of domestic violence and homelessness rigtht here in Porterville.”
To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Porterville.PoundthePavementforPurpleVirtual5K
The sponsorship cost is $100 and includes the business or individual's name on the back of the t-shirt. It also includes one free event entry. Checks may be dropped off at the administrative office, 211 N. Main Street. Cash and credit cards are also accepted when visiting the office. The deadline for sponsors is Friday. Anyone with questions can call CCFCC at 559-781-7462 or Karen Vanni at 559-359-8324.