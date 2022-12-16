The Porterville 11-12-year-old All-Stars flag football team won a hard fought 7-6 game to win the Southern California Municipal Athletic Federal State Championship recently in Pasadena.
In the first game, Porterville beat Zuza 12-6. Porterville was led by head coach Rudy Cortez and assistant coaches Ernie Cortez, Lasite Luke, and Thomas Tarrant. Multiple players like Bryson Jones, Mason Miguel, Julian Guzman, and Mason Cortez had astounding plays. A few highlights of the game included a 40-yard interception by All-Star Draylen Khounesavatoy and Emma De Leon had a fast play with Greyson Freeborn that led to a touchdown.
Miguel also had a key score and interception in the tournament.
Porterville beat out Pasadena with a tooth and nails battle that ended 7-6. Juan Corrales, Alex Cotez, Ethaniel Galindo, and Marcos Galindo had great coverage and a few interceptions to boot. During the game Guzman, Galindo, and Cortez managed to pick up a few plays that pushed their Pasadena opponents almost to the breaking point.
“Honestly I was so proud of them just winning the City championship back in November,” Coach Cortez said. “That was a battle against Zuza that we won 12-6, We had such an incredible showing from all of our kids. Arturo Landeros, and Emma Delon, and Greyson Freeborn, really just all of the kids showed such inertia and drive it was awesome to see.
“The game against Pasadena really had us on our toes though. We were all ready and excited, including my own son. We come from a small town and seeing this huge stage for us to play it was a little overwhelming. To win against these other teams was just so exciting. We all cheered, there were some tears shed as well. I won't lie, it's been emotional. We've been training since September, building those bonds of fellowship and teamwork to this championship team we have now.
“The Pasadena game was scary. We were behind for most of the game but our kids didn't give up and didn't relent the whole time. We're still looking forward even after our win. The kids love playing together and they want to keep doing it.”
The Porterville All-Stars are next looking to go to a tournament in Bakersfield in January called the Extreme Tournament and will be gearing up right after the holidays.