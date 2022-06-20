On June 11, 2022 at about 9:48 P.M., Officers with the Porterville Police Department were called to a residence in the 200 block of South G Street for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers learned the Confidential Victim was 16 years old and a resident of Mexico. The Confidential Victim reported she had been talking to Abarca for the last 2-years through social media. In March of 2022, Abarca was in Mexico where they met in person. Abarca then transported the Confidential Victim to the United States of America and they have been living together in Porterville, CA. and having a sexual relationship. Abarca was not present at the time of this call for service and the Confidential Victim did not know the location of where they have been living. At approximately 1:15 A.M., on-call Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.
Detectives obtained additional investigative leads. As a result, they were able to locate the 5th wheel trailer where Abarca and the Confidential Victim have been residing, parked in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of North Lotas Street. Detectives arrived at the location to contact Abarca, who immediately fled on foot through yards. After a brief foot chase, Abarca was apprehended two blocks away and transported to the Porterville Police Department.
Detectives learned on numerous occasions, Abarca had been physically abusing and sexually assaulting the Confidential Victim if she declined him.
The Tulare County Child Welfare Services were summoned and took custody of the Confidential Victim until arrangements can be made with her family in Mexico.
Abarca was arrested for Human Trafficking, Rape, Sex with a Minor, Oral Copulation, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, and for a Misdemeanor Warrant. Abarca was booked at the Tulare County Jail with his bail being set at $375,000.00.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Holt at the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.