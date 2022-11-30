It's not often a community the size of Porterville can have two people who have advanced so far in a competition.
But that's what happened as Porterville's Chris Zimmerman is also in the running to be Conservation First USA's Big-Game Hero.
Zimmerman is a quarterfinalist in the competition along with Shane Miller also of Porterville. Both Zimmerman and Miller don't have much time to rise in the standings to advance to the semifinals as the voting ends tonight.
Zimmerman said he's actually know Miller since they were freshmen in high school. Zimmerman called two people from the same community advancing so far in a national competition, “kind of crazy.”
The competition began with more than 100,000 competitors and has been reduced to the top 1 percent who are now in the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinal groups are separated into 16 individuals each and competitors need to finish first in their ground to advance to the semifinals. As of Wednesday afternoon, Miller was in fourth place in his group while Zimmerman had fallen from second to third place.
But Zimmerman said he hoped that would change when he was able to get off of work as voters were provided a chance to double their vote on Wednesday.
Voters can vote in two ways. They can make a donation and every dollar they donated counted for one vote. But on Wednesday every dollar donated counted for two votes.
Voters can also cast a free vote once a day. The deadline to vote is 7 p.m. Thursday.
To vote for Zimmerman go to https://biggamehero.com/2022/chris-6 To vote for Miller go to https://biggamehero.com/2022/shane-miller-3
Voting in the semifinal round will be held from December 2-8 and voting in the final round will be held December 9-15.
The winner, the Big Game Hero, will be named on December 15. The winner will win the famous year-long Commissioner's Kaibab Mule Deer Hunt in Arizona and a $25,000 cash prize.
“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for sure,” said Zimmerman about the year-long hunt. He added the hunt is worth up to $400,000.
“It's how I love to spend my free time,” Zimmerman posted on his link about hunting. “I've been hunting since I was a kid.
Conservation First USA was founded by a volunteer group of sportsmen and sportswomen in 2006 to raise funds for wildlife habitat in Arizona. All of the funds raised, including those raised in the current competition, go directly to conservation efforts in the Southwest. Those conservation efforts include providing and maintaining water catchments to species relocation and introduction.
“It's getting down to the wire, for sure,” said Zimmerman about voting in the competition. “It's been a pretty fierce competition, I tell you. Now it's just been a battle to stay up there.”