People in Porterville still may not know it but they've been able to get the same kind of sourdough bread meals — including the much sought after sourdough bread clam chowder bowls — one can find in San Francisco right here in Porterville for almost a year now.
West Coast Sourdough is hitting its one year anniversary in Porterville after it opened during the second week of March last year in the Crossroads Center at the corner of Henderson and Prospect.
West Coast Sourdough owner Andy Gill said the answer to what separates his business from other places is simple and obvious — it's the sourdough bread. He said West Coast Sourdough wants to bring the sourdough bread that's popular in San Francisco to the community.
Along with the sourdough bread clam chowder bowls, West Coast Sourdough features sandwiches and soups. Of course the most popular item is the sourdough bread clam chowder bowl. But there are other soups available in a bread bowl as well.
West Coast Sourdough began in Sacramento and there are about 30 locations. Gill and his family own a number of West Coast Sourdough locations in the Valley, including three in Fresno.
Gill said the shop is popular in Porterville but wants to get the word out that there is a West Coast Sourdough in the community.
West Coast Sourdough features 18 sandwiches on its menu. Among the more popular choices are French dip, pastrami, brisket and buffalo chicken. Other choices include garlic pesto turkey.
The sandwiches include a house sauce, a seasoned mayonnaise. The sourdough bread is delivered prebaked every other day and baked fresh at the shop. Other bread options include marble rye, honey wheat and Gluten free.
Gill said he doesn't think you can get the kind of sourdough bread that you get at West Coast Sourdough.
Clam chowder and tomato bisque soup is offered daily. There's also a soup of the day which could include chicken and poblano pepper, fire-roasted vegetable, chicken noodle, cream of potato or broccoli and cheese.
Salads offered include grilled chicken Caesar, southwest chicken, Greek, Cobb and Italian.
The salad options include grilled chicken Caesar, southwest chicken, Greek, Cobb and Italian.
The Porterville West Coast Sourdough location also provides delivery through GrubHub, Door Dash and UberEats. One can also order online to pick up their meal at wcsourdough.com. The West Coast Sourdough Porterville location is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.