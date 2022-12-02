Porterville's Mary Beth Tharp has been honored for her longtime service as a cattlewoman.
Tharp was named as Tulare County Cattlewoman of the Year. She was honored during the Tulare County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen annual fall banquet in October at the Exeter Memorial Building.
Tharp is a longtime volunteer with Tulare County Cattlewomen, currenlty serving as the organization's secretary. She has spent many years supporting youth in livestock showing and has been actively involved in the cattle industry.
She's the mother of three grown children, Brandon, Chelsea and Hayley, who were all 4-H and FFA beef exhibitors. She now works at the Porterville Developmental Center as a pharmacy technician and enjoys spending time with her fiance, Robin, her beloved dog Charlie and her grandchildren Kylie, Paislee and Mason.