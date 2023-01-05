On Saturday, January 7 at 3 p.m., Porterville native Linda Tejeda will present a recital of viola music. Piano accompaniment will be provided by local musician and educator Gregory Lipumano Smith.
The program will feature the works of Liszt and Schubert, and the Bohemian composer Johann Kalliwoda. The 3 p.m. concert will be held in the beautiful historical sanctuary of the Porterville First Congregational Church, 165 East Mill Ave. Admission is free to the event, which is sponsored by the Porterville Community Strings.
Tejeda began studying the viola at the age of 10 as a fourth-grader at John J. Doyle School. She continued her musical studies as an Orchestra student at Sequoia Middle School and Harmony Magnet Academy, and has been a part of the specialized Porterville Summer Strings program since 2008.
Currently she's pursuing a bachelor's in viola performance at Fresno State University under the instruction of Dr. Limor Toren-Immerman, and will be graduating this spring.
She has performed with Fresno State's Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Thomas Loewenheim, and Fresno State's Mariachi Ensemble with Dr. Donald Henriques. She has previously performed at Carnegie Hall with Harmony Magnet Academy's Symphony Orchestra in 2017.
Tejeda has participated in multiple masterclasses, performing for Steven Tenenbom from Julliard and Curtis, Jaime Amador from Juliard, Dr. Misha Galaganov from Academy of Music in Israel and Rice University, Melia Walters from Julliard and Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, and Kate Hamilton from the University
of Nevada, Las Vegas. She recently participated in the FOOSA Philharmonic as part of the Fresno Summer Orchestra and Opera Academy.
For the past year and a half, she has been teaching at the United Conservatory of Music in Fresno, as well as serving as a board member of the Porterville Summer Strings. In the future, Tejeda will pursue a master's in Non-Profit Management and Administration at the University of Arizona, and also plans to continue to create musical opportunities for young musicians in the Central Valley.