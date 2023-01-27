Porterville's second cannabis dispensary is now open.
Cannabis Culture Club at the corner of Main and Putnam held a soft opening a week ago Friday and has been open for the past week. The dispensary will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. a week from today, Saturday, February 4.
Cannabis Culture Club becomes the second downtown cannabis dispensary in Porterville to open, joining Haven which opened at the former Letsingers building at the corner of Main and Morton in December of last year.
While both dispensaries have local ownership they are both based in Southern California. A third dispensary, a wholly-locally owned dispensary, Bloom Farms, is also scheduled to open downtown in the former Bob Fields Jewelry building. The city of Porterville and Bloom Farms is currently working through the process on the establishment of that dispensary.
Cannabis Culture Club marketing manager Sara Cochrane said she wants everyone involved in the cannabis dispensary business in Porterville to succeed.
“I don't have an issue with it,” said Cochrane about three dispensaries located downtown. “Our philosophy is we want to play nice. We're supportive of everyone. I want everyone to win. We're all in this together.”
Cannabis Culture Club opened its first location in Long Beach in August, 2020. Porterville is Cannabis Culture Club's sixth location, joining other locations in Banning, Jurupa Valley, Calexico and Moreno Valley.
“We just want to provide a safe place for people to experience cannabis and try it,” Cochrane said. “We want to remove the stigma with weed which, of course, is understandable.”
The Cannabis Culture Club dispensary on Main offers the standard variety of cannabis products that's offered at many dispensaries. And as is standard at any dispensary those coming for the first time must be provide identification as those who come to the dispensary must check in each time before entering the show room.
Among the products the dispensary offers includes edibles, pre-rolls, vapes and extracts and there's also a flower table.
While those at the dispensary can ask for assistance from one of the employees they can also do everything themselves with a display screen in which they can self check out all of the products they want and then head to the register.
The dispensary also gives those checking out the products a chance to see the product and to smell the flowers at the flower table.
“It's like a choose your own adventure,” district manager Josh Brown said. “We try to provide a wide variety of product. We want to be transparent with everything we sell.”
There's also a club membership program which provides perks for those beginning at when they make $50 of purchases.
Cochrane said she's also beginning to work with businesses and and non-profit organizations to determine how the dispensary should be involved with the community. She said she's meeting with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
She said she's asking those in the community when it comes to community outreach, “what do you need. “I want to know what they need. How can we provide the best help.” She added she wants to be involved in outreach that makes the “most impact” on the community.
Cannabis Culture Club is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends. For more information visit https://culturecannabisclub.com/?access=1