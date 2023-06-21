Johnathan Rose is following in his brother's foot steps, so to speak, but he's definitely making his own path.
Rose, who just graduated from Porterville High, is now working out in preparation for joining the College of Idaho football team as a freshman later this summer. Rose is receiving a full tuition scholarship to play at the NAIA school.
There was a time in which it wasn't out of the question in which Rose could have played with his older brother, Brandon, also a PHS graduate, in college. Brandon will be a senior at Montana State University-Northern.
At one time Johnathan thought he might follow his brother to Montana State University-Northern. “I talked to them a lot about the possibility of going there when it was my time to be recruited,” Johnathan said.
But he ended up at College of Idaho, which is in the same conference, the Frontier Conference, as Montana State University-Northern. So there would have been the chance that Johnathan could have played against his older brother this season.
But his older brother is taking a break in football to focus on his registered nursing program and is undecided if he will return to play one more season with one season of eligibility left.
Meanwhile Johnathan is working out, eating a healthy diet as part of the diet plan the College of Idaho has given him, and doing drills in preparation of heading to the College of Idaho the last week of July. Football practice begins on August 1. “I work out every day, eating good,” Johnathan said.
“They showed the most interest out of everyone,” said Johnathan about the College of Idaho. The Yotes, short for Coyotes, are coming off an outstanding season in 2022, going 8-2.
But Johnathan said he's been told by the Yotes coaching staff he should be high on the depth chart and should compete for playing time. The 6-3, 260-pound Johnathan was an all-East Yosemite League first team selection last season as an offensive lineman for the season.
He earned all-EYL first team status despite missing half the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Johnathan said the College of Idaho coaching staff sees him as a center or guard with the Yotes. “I'll be pretty high on their depth chart,” he said. “I lift just about the same or more than most of their players.”
Johnathan added the coaching staff has told him about his playing weight they'll “probably have me around 300. They'll get me to that point.”
Johnathan was recruited by numerous NAIA schools and was also recruited by the Ivy League's Brown. But Johnathan said Brown wasn't really an option as he didn't want to go to the East Coast. Besides, “it would be very expensive,” Johnathan said.
Among the NAIA schools who recruited Johnathan were Southern Oregon, Ottawa University in Arizona, LaVerne and Whittier.
But about College of Idaho, Johnathan said, “They showed the most interest of everyone. They gave me the best deal.” He added the coaching staff checked up on him every week, making sure he was “staying on track with everything.”
Johnathan said he also enjoyed his visit to the school in Caldwell, Idaho, even though it was snowing at the time.
“It was a lot colder than Porterville,” he said. “It's a really great community. It's like a family, the team is. I felt at home when I went on my visit. It seemed like I was part of the family already.”
He added College of Idaho offensive line coach Braden Bale played a huge role in his recruitment. “He treated me like a son,” Johnathan said.
Johnathan also said he wanted to express how thankful he was to his parents “for putting me through sports my whole life and pushing me to be great even when I felt like quitting.”
He credited PHS coach Keith Thompson, PHS defensive coach Eddie Rangel and PHS offensive line coach Larry Duran.
“Also I would not be where I am without my coaches,” Johnathan said. “Rangel would always help me out on weekends when I wanted to get extra work in and through high school he treated me like his son.”
He added Duran has coached him since his first years in tackle football and has been his coach for more than six years.