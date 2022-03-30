To paraphrase the Apostle Paul, to say Robert Dempsie did indeed finish the race would be an understatement, so it was appropriate he was referred to as a “torce bearer.”
Dempsie, who was born and raised in Porterville, officially retired from the Tulare County District Attorney's office on Friday after 34 years as a prosecutor in the office. Dempsie worked as an assistant district attorney in the office upon his retirement. He was recognized by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday.
“I was asked to meet a three-year moral commitment to Tulare County,” said Dempsie at Tuesday's board meeting about when he was asked to join the DA's office in 1988.
He then joked, “I think I more than fulfilled that commitment,” but also added he was proud to be able to more than fulfill the original commitment.
In recognizing Dempsie at Tuesday's meeting, District Attorney Tim Ward said there has been “no greater torch bearer for us” than Dempsie.
Dempsie has actually been with the DA's office for more than 34 years. It was be hard pressed to find someone who has worked for four district attorneys, but Dempsie noted he did just that, pointing out he began with the DA's office under former DA Will Richmond as a law clerk while he was attending law school.
But it was Ward who promoted him to assistant district attorney. “I will always be appreciative of that,” Depmsie said.
Ward also referred to Dempsie as the ambassador for the DA's office, noting Dempsie's work with school districts throughout the county. The lasting legacy Dempsie could likely be known for is his work to establish the Law, Justice and Ethics Pathway at Granite Hills High School.
Dempsie is the Advisory Board Chairman for the Pathway. Supervisor Dennis Townsend noted Dempsie's role in establishing the academy, saying his work with the academy “has been legendary.”
Ward also noted Dempsie is “a fine trial attorney.” “He has been a leader and a mentor not only to the prosecutors but to every staff member.”
Ward went on to say Dempsie has been a “pillar of ethics, responsibility, professionalism and good darned politeness,” noting he always had a smile on his face.
He described Dempsie as “a wonderful friend to many of us.” On The Tulare County District Attorney's Facebook page, Ward is quoted as saying, “It's not every day that when you come into work and see a colleague, you also see a dear friend. Robert is irreplaceable.”
The DA's Facebook page also stated Dempsie has participated in the county's largest and most consequential criminal cases. The Facebook paged added Dempsie has trained and mentored countless prosecutors and young people seeking a career in law.
Dempsie noted he has brought in 15 staff into the DA's office who weren't even born yet in 1988 when he began with the office. “That kind of connection is just tremendous,” Dempsie said.
Dempsie did say about the four district attorneys he worked for, “They never asked me to change. I could do the job as the person that I was.”
Ward also noted Dempsie's expertise at Tuesday's meeting. “His institutional knowledge will be greatly missed,” he said.
Dempsie was accompanied by many family members at Tuesday's meeting. Dempsie comes from a family with a long legacy of service to law enforcement and the military. “I would not have been able to do this for this amount of time without their support,” Dempsie said.
Dempsie also thanked all of his colleagues for their support.
“Assistant District Attorney Robert Dempsie has served those who live and work in the County of Tulare with dignity and passion,” the DA's Facebook page stated. “Be it in the courtroom or the boardroom, Robert is the epitome of a public servant.”
Dempsie was recognized as the Porterville Exchange Club's Deputy District Attorney of the Year in 1995 and 2021, received the Public Safety Award from the Visalia Knights of Columbus in 1998 and received the Public Law Lawyer of the Year from the Tulare County Bar Association.
He's also the Porterville Pathways Foundation president. In addition, he served as the Tulare County Office of Education Mock Trial Coordinator.
He has served as a board member for the Central California Family Crisis Center and is known for his work as an advocate for domestic violence victims.
He has served as a board member for Family Services of Tulare County has volunteered for Tulare County Big Brothers, Big Sisters. He was recognized as that organization's Mentor of the Year in 2002.