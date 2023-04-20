Welcome to Porterville's Casino of Dreams. Yes the saying is appropriate. Build it and they will come.
The Tule River Tribe built it and they definitely came.
They kept streaming into the new Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport on Wednesday evening and night with their cell phones in hand to take photos and record everything they were taking in at the new casino.
The new casino wasn't supposed to open until 7 p.m. Wednesday but those who operate the casino couldn't wait, so the casino opened to the public at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and large numbers of people were already entering the casino.
"Come on in, welcome to Eagle Mountain Casino," director of human resources Charles Palmer said as he welcomed a customer at the front entrance.
'By 7 we're going to have it hopping in there," he said. "We decided to open a little early."
"We're ready," added Tiffani Sahagun, Eagle Mountain Casino assistant manager.
And one can't blame those at the casino wanting to open the casino as it was more than two years since ground was broken in April, 2021. "In addition to the 20-plus years we were wanting to get down here," said Palmer about the plan for decades to locate the casino in Porterville.
And Palmer added word spread quickly about the casino's opening. "Especially with social media," he said. "As soon as somebody hears something it's online."
Everything is virtually optional in the casino wich has a large floor of slot machines. Smoking is allowed on the casino floor but there's also a non-smoking section on the casino floor as well.
There were a couple of features still missing, including alcohol which will eventually be served at the casino, although there were servers near the front entrance ready to welcome guests with free non-alcoholic drinks.
Everything will be up and running by the grand opening on May 9 and it's hoped everything will be up and running before then.
While alcohol wasn't being served yet at the center bar it's a showcase of the casino. The Cedar Food Court also wasn't quite ready yet as free o'dourves were served at the food court.
Eventually the Food Court will have items such as tacos, pasta and pizza and noodles from the same vendor that's featured at Aria in Las Vegas.
The Yokut Coffee House was open and had Stafford's Chocolates available. J and R Meat is also supplying the casino, including the River Steakhouse, which was open. Along with the River Steakhouse featuring Harris Ranch meat J and R Meat is supplying the pastrami for the Redwood Taphouse's pastrami burger.
The Redwood Taphouse does have an extensive menu up and running which includes the Porterville burger. The Redwood Taphouse is a combination barbecue restaurant/sports bar and has 60 television screens. When alcohol is served it will have 24 beers on tap.
The Acorn Diner was also open with a limited menu with a more extensive menu to be ready by the May 9 grand opening.
And the event center which can seat 2,000 is impressive. While there are plans to build a hotel and convention center, the event center is really large enough to be considered Porterville's first convention center.
The casino now also only allows those who are 21 and older to be on the casino floor.