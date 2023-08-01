On Monday in Department 22 of the Tulare County Superior Court, South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Rosa Baca, 55, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder.
Around 8:15 am on December 17, 2018, Porterville Police and emergency services responded to a trailer on S. Indiana St. for a report of a man in need of medical services. Baca stated she and her boyfriend, the 38-year-old victim, had an argument the night prior which led to his departure and early morning return with injuries, no shirt, and no shoes.
The victim, despite being shoeless and supposedly having returned to the trailer, had clean feet. There was no apparent evidence of a struggle or blood.
Baca told police she had not driven anywhere during the rainy night and morning. But Officers noticed Baca’s car was warm to the touch indicating it had been recently driven, and mud tracks from the vehicle were evident. Under questioning, Baca eventually admitted she had kicked the victim, beat him with a hammer, and driven his and her clothes to a dumpster.
Nearby video surveillance confirmed her car making multiple trips away from the residence during the call for help. The victim died the next day at a local hospital.
On July 3, a Tulare County jury convicted Baca of first-degree murder with the special circumstance she inflicted torture and the special allegation she used a deadly weapon. The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Adam Clare and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.