Joan Williams said she received a call this past spring about her uncle, who died as a result of the infamous Bataan Death March in World War II.
Williams, who has lived in Porterville most of her life, said she was called last spring and told about her uncle and that the process was underway to bring her uncle's body back so he could be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. But since that time for months now Williams said there hasn't been any progress made as far as the pending return of her uncle's body.
Williams never knew her uncle, Darrell Wightman, who was a 19-year-old corporal in the U.S. Army in the Philippines in 1942. Williams was 1 year old at the time. And 81 years later, the fate of her uncle still remains in limbo.
“I'm just getting frustrated,” Williams said. “I don't know what's going on. All of this seems awfully crazy.”
Williams said she was told a DNA test needed to be done on a male relative to confirm her uncle's identity. Williams said her cousin in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Larry Luxton, was contacted for the DNA test to be done on him and that a DNA kit would be sent to him. But she said Luxton has told her he still hasn't received a DNA kit.
Williams added she believes there are many people who are facing the same type of difficulty she's facing. “I bet you I'm not the only one,” she said. “They're not being recognized like they should be.”
Williams said it's also frustrating in that she comes from a military family with numerous family members who have served in the military. “I'm a patriot,” she said.
She said her grandmother, May Wightman, who died in 1985, had no information on what happened to her son other than she believed he died in the Philippines. Williams said that's all she knew as well until being contacted this past spring. She said she believes her uncle is still in the Philippines.
Williams said she's been told her uncle will be returned for a burial with full burial honors at Arlington Cemetery in which family members will be able to attend, but again she and the family are still waiting.
She said she will contact the offices of Congressmen David Valadao and Kevin McCarthy to see if they can help with her situation. McCarthy is coming to the end of his term in the U.S. House of Representatives in which he's representing Porterville while Valadao will represent the 23rd district, which includes Porterville, beginning in January.
The Bataan Death March was conducted by the Imperial Japanese Army beginning in the spring of 1942 and involved between 60,000 to 80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war. It's estimated the distance of the march was between 60 and 70 miles.
There's a wide disparity in the estimate of deaths that resulted from the march. Wightman is one of 500 to 650 Americans who died as a result of the march while the estimate of Filipino deaths ranges from 5,000 to 18,000.