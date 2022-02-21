A former Porterville woman has entered a cover girl competition and is asking the community for help in getting her to the next level.
Megan Borba, a registered nurse working in Visalia, recently entered Inked Magazine’s 2022 Cover Girl Competition.
“I have made it from being selected to compete in the contest, to the Top 15, to Top 10 and now I am in the Top 5 rounds,” Borba said. “Contestants nationwide are competing to win the grand prize which is to be a 2022 Inked Magazine Cover Girl, have a photo shoot by Inked Magazine for a two-page photo spread, and (win) $25,000 cash prize.”
Born and raised in Porterville, Borba graduated from Monache High School in 2004. She graduated from the Licensed Vocational Nurse program at Porterville College and from the Registered Nurse program through West Hills College. She’s now a registered nurse working in Hospice in Visalia.
“I’m proud to represent Porterville and the Central Valley throughout this journey,” Borba said. “It’s a cool experience to go that far in something where so many women have entered it and are represented. It is so awesome because to be honest, I didn’t really think I would even make it this far.”
Borba’s fascination with tattoos started at her 2 year old son’s father’s tattoo shop in Pismo.
“Over the years it became part of me,” she said. “I now have two sleeves but every little tattoo tells a story. So when I saw the competition, I just decided to enter. It’s a cool experience to go that far in something where so many women have entered.”
Her favorite tattoo, she said, is the names of her three sons, which are imprinted on her back.
“Jayden, Jaxon and Jesse. They are my world, my reason for living, my whole heart and soul,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine life without them.”
Borba now advocates for men, women, and children who have been victims of abuse.
“I want them all to know that they are strong, important, and most of all, beautiful, just the way they are,” Borba said.
And if she wins, her plan is to place a down payment on a home for herself and her children.
“I was raised by a single mother and I never had a stable place to call home as I was growing up,” Borba said. “I want my boys to have a place they know they can always call home, a place to hold all of our memories and love.”
The contest involves the public casting votes in order for a contestant to advance through the rounds. And Borba has just a few days to make it to No. 1 and advance to the semifinals.
The public can vote free of charge once daily through the social media site of Facebook. Additional votes may be bought at $1 a piece. And, all votes must be in by 7 p.m. Thursday to make the semifinal round.
Visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/megan-borba for a free daily vote.