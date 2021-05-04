A Porterville woman has been arrested after taking her baby to a local hospital with second and third degree burns on Monday morning.
Daisy Magana, 28 of Porterville, was arrested and faces Child Endangerment charges. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Magana told Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives while she was in the shower on Sunday, the baby's 3-year-old sibling knocked a cup of noodles off the counter onto the baby. Magana said the baby didn't have any visible burns until the next day.
When the baby arrived at the hospital Monday morning, it was unconscious, suffering from seizures and had second and third degree burns.
The baby was admitted into the burn center at a Fresno-area hospital. The baby has been intubated, but was stable as of Tuesday afternoon and was going to have an unknown medical procedure performed Tuesday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.