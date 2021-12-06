The Porterville 2021 Christmas Parade had something for everyone this year.
There were festively dressed bands, little girls from Spin Academy in red dresses bordered in white, the Grinch was riding in Sheriff Mike Boudreaux’s vehicle, and a band of “elves” played music representing Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, as well as many floats representing school, church, and community service organizations.
Various organizations had spectacular and fun floats, including the blue Rawhide Express Train carrying passengers representing Help for the Homeless, as well as a first time float for Sequoia Family Health Center with a Christmas tree, with healthcare providers and nurses riding along.
Thousands of spectators enjoyed the parade, with families lined up along both sides of Main St. from Morton Avenue almost down to Orange Avenue.
Pamela Thompson was sitting with her family, watching the parade, and remarked, “I love the tradition of this community coming together to celebrate Christmas and the reason for the season!”
There was so much color and joyous holiday spirit and music at the parade, it was a great way to begin the Christmas and holiday season for families and their loved ones.
The parade was a grand gift to the community from the City of Porterville and all the parade organizers, community organizations and members, and school districts.
The parade was presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville.
The various high schools and middle schools in Porterville, as well as Strathmore had bands in the parade, as well as their cheer squads and color guards.
As Keri Tienken sat with her family, she said, “The Porterville Christmas Parade is a fun family tradition. I have been attending since I was a little girl, and now I can enjoy bringing my son. Merry Christmas.”
The Spartans Water Polo Team from Strathmore HIgh School had their own float in the parade and they threw candy out to the children in the crowd.
The Porterville Military Academy had their own entry in the parade.
Deenie’s Dance Workshop had a spectacular dance performance in blue and white costumes representing snow on Main Street in Porterville.
CAL FIRE had a large float with their Cougar mascot and Christmas decorations.
Santa and Mrs. Claus rode in the parade at the end, before the Monache Marching Band. The Porterville Panther and Granite Hills Bands also participated.
Everyone enjoyed the traditional Christmas parade, and many people have been enjoying it most of their lives. Amanda Meier said, “This brings back lots of memories from when I was a little girl with my family. I love the meaning of the Christmas music coming down Main Street.
Merry Christmas to everyone and their families.”