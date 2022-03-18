A business in Porterville that has been much needed for some time is now fully operational.
Porterville Storage has now completed opened its property where Beckman-Coulter was formally located off of Jaye and Highway 190 at 167 W. Poplar. The business provides units for storage and parking of all kinds of vehicles and large vehicles such as recreational vehicles, other recreational-type vehicles, boats and cars.
The facility also provides indoor parking for recreational vehicles, carports and outdoor parking. And of course storage units for all of one's belongings is provided as well. A total of 730 units is provided at the facility.
The business is the only one of its kind in Porterville and meets what has been a much discussed need in the community. The issue of where recreational vehicles are being parked in the community has been covered at Porterville City Council meetings. “We're quite something,” Cooke said.
Half of the facility was opened in the fall and the entire facility has been open for the last couple of weeks.
Porterville Storage will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25. Free food will be available and will be provided by Taco Truck Cantina and prizes will be given away in a drawing as well.
As of Friday, Cooke said 170 units were being rented. “We're doing pretty good,” she said.
Cooke said all of the indoor storage units are climate controlled. There are covered parking areas and Cooke said there are parking areas that are “triple charged” so one's battery will never be drained.
There are fully enclosed areas for recreational vehicle parking that range in sizes from 14 by 30 feet to 14 by 45 feet.
Carport sizes range from 11 by 15 feet to 11 by 60 feet. And there are outdoor parking areas that range from 10 by 18 feet to 12 by 70 feet. The enclosed R V parking units have electrical charging as well, Cooke said.
Storage units for belongs range in size from 5 by 5 feet to 15 by 15 feet.
There's also a dump location for all the tenants at the site. Cooke said hand trucks and dollies that can be used for furniture are provided free of charge.
Among the features the business is most proud of is an HD security system that's “very high tech,” Cooke said. A demonstration of the security system will be presented at the grand opening, she added.
The facility is gated and open seven days a week. The business also sells boxes and moving supplies and equipment.
Cooke said what the business values most “is our security, our cleanliness and our dedication to our customers and the community. It will be a good additional to Porterville.”
For more information visit www.portervillestorage.com or call 784-7874.