Friday night was prestigious for the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, who hosted their annual installation and awards ceremony at Nuckols Ranch. The ceremony honored and spotlighted outstanding community members and businesses for the year.
The ceremony began with Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Kristy Martin leading the room in the pledge of allegiance before inviting Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend to the front to lead an invocation. Once the prayer closed, Martin took time to thank several people and introduced Dennis Ickes, the previous Chamber of Commerce board of directors chairman.
"It's exciting to see so many people who support the efforts of the chamber," said Ickes.
Ickes spoke on the excellence of the chamber and its staff and began to highlight some of the Chamber's accomplishments over the past year. These highlights included the first annual golf tournament, the successful business showcase, and a steadily growing attendance rate at First Friday Coffee.
Ickes Introduced the Chamber's board of directors and the newly elected directors, including the Chamber's new chairman Josh Pearson of Pearson Development Co..
Martin took the microphone once again to explain how the awards ceremony would proceed. Each of the honorees received a certificate from Porterville Mayor Martha Flores, Townsend, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis and State Senator Melissa Hurtado. Videos of each honoree we're produced by David Shimer and shown as each were announced.
Ickes was first to kick off the awards by introducing the Male Youth of the Year, Ben Watson.
Watson attends Harmony Magnet Academy where he's the vice president for the class of 2023. He's also the yearbook editor and a peer mediator for Porterville Unified School District.
"There isn't much to say after receiving an award like this," said Watson. "You just have to be really grateful for those around you who've helped become who you are."
Ickes continued the ceremony by introducing the Chamber's Female Youth of the Year, Mariana Ramos Silva.
Ramos Silva attends Porterville High School where she's involved in several clubs that help others and has donated more than 500 hours of giving back to her community.
"I'm very humbled and honored to receive this award," said Ramos Silva. She also thanked her parents and school staff for helping her reach her full potential.
Following Ickes, Chamber board member Stephanie Torres, announced the Chamber's Woman of the Year award for Karen Vanni.
Vanni is a member of Read for Life, the Zonta Club and on the board of the Central California Family Crisis Center. She has spent many years working with children and has received the WHO teacher of the year award for Kings/Tulare County.
"I've always believed if families were strong then the community would be strong," said Vanni. She also expressed gratitude to her husband, PHS wrestling coach Tim Vanni, fellow awardees, and personal mentors.
To award the night's final community member, Scott Bowler, a chamber board member, announced Kent Hopper as the Chamber's Man of the Year.
Hopper has spent 50 years informing the Central Valley with his long standing radio show which has now transitioned into a podcast.
Hopper thanked his family, wife, and colleagues for their continuous support throughout his media journey.
"So many people helped me and my family survive," said Hopper, who has announced his retirement. His last broadcast will be November 30.
Pearson was invited to the front to introduce the Chamber's Community Service Project of the Year, the Tule River Parkway Project organized by Cathy Capone. While Capone was unable to attend, Pearson praised the beautification and the work she has put into the Tule River Parkway.
"Thank you Cathy for all you do here in our community," said Pearson. "Its beautiful out there."
To award the Small Business of the Year award, Chamber board member Dan Blazar was asked to come forward. Blazar was pleased to announce Stafford's Chocolates as award recipient.
Stafford's Chocolates owner Rob Taylor and his family made their way to the front to accept their honor.
"There's nothing greater than making something and having people come in and buy it with their hard earned money," said Taylor. "That's one of the biggest thrills we get. We appreciate anybody and everybody that walks through our doors and buys our product."
The final award for the night was given by Chamber board member Alexandra Martin. Martin had the pleasure of honoring Eagle Mountain Casino with the Chamber's Large Business of the Year award.
To accept the award, Matthew Mingrone, the casino's general manager, gave a quick speech.
"We've been nominated quite a few times and every time we've been nominated it's been an honor," said Mingrone. "But what people don't understand and will say is that we're in the casino business, the money making business. But really they miss the point. We are in the people business."
Mingrone thanked the casino's team members, the Tule River Tribe, and the Tribal Council.
The ceremony closed with photo opportunities for the awardees as attendees mingled amongst each other or exited to their vehicles.