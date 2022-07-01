“It smells wonderful” and “It’s beautiful” were some of the comments heard a few times by patrons entering the City of Porterville Temporary Library which opened Friday morning to the public.
And those in attendance all appeared to have one consensus — it was an exciting day for the city.
In all, a couple hundred individuals of all ages gathered for the short program prior to the opening of its doors.
“The Porterville Library biblioteca” the sign on the building read, and once inside — the “READ” window salvaged from the devastating fire that destroyed the Porterville Library in February of 2020, proudly hung on the wall as testimony of the strength of the community.
“I think it’s great and really important for the city to have a library again, especially since of the significance and how great the old one was,” said Porterville Fireman Coy Farnsworth. “It’s really cool that we all are here together again to enjoy this.”
The temporary library is housed in an 8,000 square foot building with a total occupancy of 100 and has more than 30,000 materials available in English and Spanish, as well as WIFI and space to accommodate 50 public access computers.
“I’m just so excited to open the doors to the community once again,” said City Librarian Vikki Cervantes once the doors opened. “I’ve been with the library for 27 years, since 1995 when I started as a library aide. Today has been wonderful. My heart is so full.”
Adding to her joy was the attendance of her oldest patron, Tony Gonzales, who she met in 1995.
“He was always in the library, reading newspapers and magazines. I have so much love for Tony and I’m glad he was able to be here today. My heart is full but he tops it off,” Cervantes said.
Gonzales, 92, could be seen resting at a table after browsing through materials.
“Look at this. This is my very first Porterville Library Card from the 1930s or 40s,” he said holding a faded card with his name and a photo of Porterville City Hall. “I’ve been coming to the library all my life — since the very first library. It’s nice and huge. I couldn’t believe it. I thought it would be a little dinky place but look at it — it’s amazing. I will be here often.”
Others also praised the new library.
“We like it. There’s more options and more books to read,” said Amelia Medrano as she helped her son, Josiah browse for “Goosebumps” books.
Shannon Satko of Porterville said her family was thrilled about the temporary library.
“It is so exciting. We loved the old library and it is wonderful to be back,” Satko said. “The collection here is beautiful. We’re looking to spend a lot of time here.”
The short program prior to doors opening started with Donnie Moore, Director of Parks and Leisure Services for the City of Porterville, serving as the emcee for the event.
“Today, we join together in celebration as a community,” he said. “A community that has been without a physical library since February 18, 2020.”
After recognizing numerous dignitaries in attendance and thanking them for being there, Moore turned the microphone over to Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores.
“It is my esteemed pleasure to take a moment here and recognize the historic nature of the most tragic fire in our City’s history,” Flores said as she asked for a moment of silence in memory of fallen heroes, Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
Figueroa and Jones perished in the Porterville Library fire in February of 2020 when they ran into the blazing building to get people out.
“As a community we have suffered greatly but today marks the efforts of our recovery,” Flores said before offering specific details on the temporary building. “Our City Library has always been more than just books. It has been a home to students, kindergarten through college, homeschoolers, early learners, new citizens and retirees. We serve a diverse community in the library and we thank you all for sharing your stories with us.”
Also speaking at the opening ceremony was Cervantes, who thanked all for coming to the opening.
“I know we can all agree that it has been a long journey to get here,” she said before thanking a number of community partners for their part in making the opening possible. “Last but not least, I would like to thank our resilient staff who have been instrumental in getting our community library put back together from ground zero.”
Moore also thanked Cervantes and her staff for working hard to prepare the facility for its opening
The actual new library, he said, is expected to be open to the public by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and will be located across from the South County Justice Center on Olive Avenue.
And following a couple of certificate of recognition presentations from the offices of Senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblyman Devon Mathis, a ribbon was cut to commemorate the special occasion, with the large crowd cheering and clapping as the ribbon fell to the ground.
The library will be open seven days a week and is located at 50 W. Olive Ave., Suite B in Porterville.