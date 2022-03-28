A driver who was reportedly heading the wrong way died in a collision on Sunday night, Porterville Police stated.
Todd Akin, 58 of Porterville, died as a result of the collision.
At about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the 1700 Block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a head-on traffic collision.
The driver of one of the involved vehicles, who was later identified as Akin, was found unresponsive at the collision scene. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Akin until they were relieved by Emergency Medical Technicians. Akin was transported to a local hospital where he died.
A 26 year-old male and 27 year-old female, both of whom were in a separate vehicle involved in the collision, sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Evidence located at the scene indicated Akin was traveling the wrong way on Henderson Avenue at the time of the collision. This investigation is still ongoing. As of Monday afternoon, it was unknown if drugs, alcohol, or prescription medication played a role in the collision, Porterville Police stated.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Officer R. Richardson, (559) 782-7400.