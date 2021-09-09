Two of Porterville’s finest were recognized for their life saving heroics Tuesday at the City of Porterville’s regular scheduled City Council meeting during the presentations segment of the meeting.
“This is a special opportunity this evening to recognize a couple of our city’s fine police officers,” said Porterville City Manager John Lollis, just prior to introducing Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
“The Porterville police department believes in recognition of officers, their actions, and the outstanding efforts and service they provide to this community and their fellow officers,” Castellow said. “In keeping with this philosophy, the Porterville Police Department would like to recognize, tonight publicly, Officer Janet Bray and Officer Angel Hernandez for their efforts in June of this year.”
Castellow went on to say on June 21, the two officers were dispatched to a residence for a welfare check on an individual who had sent concerning text messages indicating he was suicidal and was potentially taking his own life.
Officers Bray and Hernandez arrived on the scene and began knocking on the front door.
Medical personnel had also arrived on the scene but were staging since, due to the nature of the call, the scene had not yet been secured.
Since there was no answer, Officers Bray and Hernandez began checking around the property and located an individual hanging from a tree with rope.
“Officers Janet Bray and Angel Hernandez immediately jumped into action by notifying the medical personnel who were staging, immediately cutting down the rope and beginning emergency CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation,)” Castellow said. “Both officers continued lifesaving efforts until relieved by fire and medical personnel.”
Just before transporting the individual to Sierra View Medical Center, medical personnel were able to obtain a faint pulse as a direct result of the officers’ life-saving efforts, Castellow said. The individual was transported by ambulance and was later admitted in stable but critical condition to the hospital.
“These two officers went above and beyond their normal call of duty in saving the life of a person in distress both mentally and physically,” Castellow said. “It is moments like these in which police officers such as Officer Janet Bray and Officer Angel Hernandez provide unmeasureable service to their community. The actions taken by these two officers on this day should be publicly recognized and at this time, I would like to present them both with lifesaving medals for their heroic actions.”
The two were then presented with their life saving medals.
Applause and a standing ovation, from the Council, City staff and everyone in attendance, followed.
The officers were then given an opportunity to say a few words and introduce their families in attendance.
Hernandez said he brought his wife and thanked city council and the administration from the Porterville Police Department for taking the time to recognize them.
“It’s really important to show officers that their work is appreciated,,” Hernandez said. “So, I appreciate it.”
Bray said she was there with her husband, her parents, children, and a niece and nephew.
“Thank you to the chief, city manager, city council and the Porterville Police Department and entire administration.
Thank you, guys. It really means a lot to us,” Officer Janet Bray said.
Council member Milt Stowe asked permission to leave the dais to personally shake their hands.
“Definitely thank you to the two officers,” Monte Reyes said. “Families definitely should be proud of the officers. Life is beautiful and precious and we’re lucky to have you; so thank you very much.”