“Porterville Night” at Visalia Rawhide is back and better than ever — with free admission for Porterville residents, Porterville booths at the ballpark, and players taking the field wearing ‘Porterville” jerseys, which are available for bidding or purchase.
It all takes place on Saturday, when the Rawhide, Low Class A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, take on the Fresno Grizzlies of the Colorado Rockies at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
“The jerseys are great and really pop,” said Joe Ross, Visalia Rawhide Director of Community and Entertainment. “OT Sports came up with the jerseys after looking at Maximo’s logo and color scheme. But also took some inspiration from the City of Porterville logo, I was told.”
“Porterville Night” is being held thanks to a partnership with the City of Porterville and Maximo’s Taqueria based out of Porterville with locations in Visalia.
“The Rawhide wants the South Valley to know that we are their team too,” said Ross. “So we had the idea of bringing back the ‘Community Nights’ and trying to re-establish connections with cities outside of Visalia.”
Ross said he mentioned the idea of a Porterville Night to Jorge Camacho, owner of Maximo’s Taqueria which is based in Porterville and has Visalia locations. Camacho loved the idea, Ross said, and with their support, a date was set and planning began.
"It was very important for us to have Porterville Night on a Saturday,” Ross said. “For 1, every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark is an ‘All-American’ Saturday and Porterville is an ‘All-America City. Not only with that designation in the late 90’s, early 2000’s, but also because of Porterville’s strong connection and support of the military. And, 2, we acknowledge that part of the difficulty for Porterville residents to come out to the game is the 40 to 45 minute commute to Visalia. So we decided Saturday would be the best day to encourage the residents of Porterville to join us.”
The jerseys, which will don Porterville’s name across the front, will be auctioned off during the game. The bidding starts at $80 with $20 increments.
In addition to bidding, there's also a ‘Buy Now’ price of $150 if someone wants a specific jersey number and doesn’t want to leave it up to bids in an auction, Ross said. To pre purchase a jersey in advance at the “Buy Now” price, or for more information, contact Julian@RawhideBaseball.com All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit a youth sports non-profit, E35 Sports.
Visalia Rawhide is also offering a “Jersey Deal” — $500 gets the person a jersey and 25 grandstand tickets.
Porterville-based organizations or businesses interested in having a booth that night, can contact Ross via email at Joe@Rawhidebaseball.com
In addition, the first 250 fans will receive a free pack of baseball cards featuring the 2022 Visalia Rawhide.
Ross, who was born and raised in Lindsay, said he attended a handful of games at Recreation Park.
“We knew the Oaks (as formerly known) were here, and even had Oaks players staying with host families in Lindsay, but I personally never felt the team engaged us in Lindsay,” Ross said.
However, a lot has changed since then and the Rawhide are more focused on the community and being an active and reliable member of such community.
Among those throwing out the ceremonial First Pitch will be a member of the Porterville City Council.
In attendance will be Porterville City staff and employees, and their families, City Council members, the Porterville Exchange Club and Porterville College personnel.
Porterville residents will be admitted free that day by showing a school or work ID, drivers license, utility bill, or other proof of residence at the Visalia Rawhide Ticket Office, 300 N. Giddings St, at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Tickets are based on availability, and only available on the day of the game.
“The Rawhide are excited to partner with Maximo’s and the City of Porterville on this night,” Ross said. “We hope the residents and employees of Porterville come out and join us for a night of fun, baseball and a celebration of Porterville.”