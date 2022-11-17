The Tulare County Board of Supervisors has appointed Israel Sotelo Jr. as its new Chief of Staff, effective November 20.
The board unanimously appointed Sotelo with Chair Eddie Valero, Vice Chair Dennis Townsend, Pete Vander Poel, Larry Micari and Amy Shuklian voting in favor of his appointment. Townsend made the motion which was seconded by Vander Poel.
Sotelo fills the position being vacated by Tammie Weyker-Adkins, who's relocating at the end of the month.
Sotelo has served as a Board Representative since March and is a graduate of California State University East Bay. He has worked in the public sector as a Legislative Aide for Senator Jim Nielsen and as a Senate Fellow for Senator Scott Wilk. During his time in the California State Senate, Sotelo focused on public policy surrounding water, education,veterans’ affairs, social services, elections, and the budget.
The county stated Sotelo’s understanding of the legislative process and procedure will increase the county’s legislative advocacy efforts at the stateand federal level.
“We are happy to have Israel promote to the position of the Chief of Staff to the Board and look forward to utilizing his legislative background to continue to expand our advocacy efforts on behalf of the people of Tulare County,” Valero said.
Sotelo stated he's dedicated to public service and believes civic engagement is the foundational to a healthy community. He's a Monache High School graduate, avid runner and Porterville native.
As Chief of Staff, Sotelo will aid supervisors in coordinating work of Board Representatives, constituent services, the department budget, and public affairs. In his new role,Sotelo will also oversee the Board’s legislative advocacy programs and communicate the county’s position on federal, state and various governmental regulations affecting the county.
His annual salary will be $80,587.