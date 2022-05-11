A Porterville mom has come up with a unique way to raise funds so she can attend her son's Navy boot camp graduation.
Nicole Wynd is raffling off her 1994 Toyota 4Runner to attend the graduation of her oldest son, 18-year-old Noah Wynd, who's graduating from the Great Lakes Illinois Training Command Center in Illinois.
Nicole Wynd said the 1995 Toyota 4Runner needs a timing belt and a battery. Wynd is selling drawing tickets at $50 apiece. She said she wants to sell 35 tickets to send her and Noah's two sisters to his graduation on June 10.
“It would mean the world to me if I could be there and my girls could be there to see that too,” Nicole Wynd told KMPH Channel 26.
Nicole Wynd said initially because of COVID-19, the family couldn't attend due to protocol. But she added the family recently received the OK to attend the graduation.
The Wynd family also has a history of service in the Navy.
The winner of the Toyota 4Runner will be drawn on May 18. Those who wish to purchase a ticket can contact Nicole Wynd in the following ways:
901-209-1178. Zelle: Nicole.wynd@yahoo.com. Venmo: @NWYND8
Nicole Wynd is also a curator of a Porterville Library Junction and recently had a ribbon cutting for her little library.