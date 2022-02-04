A Porterville man suspected of having ties to a murder that happened in Ivanhoe has been arrested.
Alexis Ceballos, 18, was arrested
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives served multiple search warrants related to a series of armed robberies which occurred over the last several weeks, including a Christmas morning robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart.
Detectives had previously identified Ceballos as one of the suspects responsible for the robberies. During the search warrants, Detectives spotted Ceballos geting into a car and leave one of the related homes.
Detectives stopped the car near Olive Avenue and Highway 65 in Porterville. Ceballos got out and ran off. After a brief chase and search, Ceballos was arrested.
While investigating the crimes, Detectives learned Ceballos and his associates, who were previously arrested and charged in the case, are responsible for at least eight armed robberies, ranging from Tulare County to Los Angeles between December 24 and December 25, 2021. They are also suspected and have been charged with a homicide in Farmersville on December 24, 2001.
Ceballos was booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Facility on a warrant associated with the December armed robberies. He was also booked on a warrant for the Farmersville murder investigation. He's being held without bail.
Over the course of the investigation, Detectives obtained evidence indicating Ceballos continued to commit armed robberies well after the December crime spree.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Torres, Detective Matt Rascon or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.