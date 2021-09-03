(Editor's note: The Porterville Recorder will be featuring a special edition next Saturday, September 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11).
NORFOLK, Va. — As the Nation prepares to observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a Porterville native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard a ship built using steel from the World Trade Center.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Seaman Jose Tamez, was small but does remember his mom being unbalanced and holding him tight that day.
“It's important to remind future generations of what happened and can happen,” said Tamez.
Tamez joined the Navy three years ago.
“I decided to join the Navy in middle school because I wanted to travel, see the world and always wanted to look ahead in life,” said Tamez. “In high school, I knew college wasn't for me because I wanted to serve in the Navy.”
Tamez, a 2018 Porterville High School graduate, said the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Porterville.
“I grew up on a ranch and learned the integrity of your product,” said Tamez. “I learned that early and the importance of it. I apply those lessons learned to my work in the Navy.”
Tamez serves on the USS New York, which has a bow forged from steel salvaged from the wreckage of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack. Navy officials stated the Navy's 9/11 namesake ships uphold the virtues of service, sacrifice and selflessness that have always been the source of America's strength.
"It is an honor and privilege to carry on the legacy of the selfless heroes and unwilling victims of the 9/11 attacks,” said commanding officer of USS New York Capt. Javier Gonzalez. “Our ship embodies the fighting passion that united Americans, despite an inconceivable tragedy, to defend our country's values and continue the pursuit of freedom worldwide."
New York is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they're needed to support a variety of missions ranging from beach assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.
Homeported in Norfolk, Va., New York is longer than two football fields at 684 feet. The ship is 105 feet wide and weighs more than 24,000 tons. It has four diesel engines that can push the ship through the water in excess of 26 mph.
Serving in the Navy means Tamez is part of a world that's taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The power we hold at sea is very important,” said Tamez. “Not every country has the size and strength that we do; we have a total force.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Tamez and other New York sailors are proud to be part of a warfighting team that embodies the spirit, strength and resilience of the American people.
“It's something that a lot of people don't do today,” added Tamez. “Most people at home are still doing the same thing, and this gives me the opportunity to do something different. I have already traveled around the world.”
For more information about the Navy's commemoration of 9/11, visit www.history.navy.mil.