On Tuesday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court
sentenced Natharan Giovanni Ruiz, 31, to 156 years-to-life in prison for child molestation.
On Friday, March 3, Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Ruiz for child molestation against four separate victims. At trial, the jury found Ruiz guilty of one count of oral copulation with a minor under the age of 10, 11 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and one count of contacting a minor. The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony, and 12 counts are considered strike offenses.
• Six of the crimes occurred between April 5, 2012, and April 4, 2017, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 9 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Two of the crimes occurred between November 8, 2011, and November 7, 2012, against a female victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Two of the crimes occurred between June 1, 2011, and January 1, 2015, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 9 and 13 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Three of the crimes occurred between November 23, 2015, and December 1, 2015, against a female victim, who was 9 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.
The sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville and Lindsay areas.
Ruiz will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.