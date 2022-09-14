On Wednesday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Juan Gutierrez, 30 of Porterville, to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation.
Gutierrez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. On July 29, Gutierrez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
Each count is a felony and are considered strike offenses. The crimes occurred between December 26, 2013, and October 1, 2020, against one female victim between three and nine-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Maria Aguillon and Corporal Cody Martin of the Porterville Police Department.