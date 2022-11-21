Last Tuesday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Javier Gonzalez, 35 of Porterville, to 40 years-to-life in prison for child molestation. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
On October 13 Gonzalez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10-years-old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10- years-old or younger. Each count is a felony and are considered strike offenses.
The crimes occurred between December 2015 and December 2018, against a single female victim who was between eight and 10-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults. Gonzalez possesses two prior felony convictions for unlawful sexual intercourse (2006) and domestic violence (2016).
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelly Habroun of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Mark Lightfoot and Corporal Cody Martin of the Porterville Police Department.