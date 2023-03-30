On Wednesday in Department 17 of the Tulare County Superior Court, South County Justice Center, a Tulare County jury found Anthony Molinero, 25, guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
Molinero was convicted of one felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one felony count of communication with a minor for sexual purposes, and one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child. The crimes were committed against one female minor 13 to 14-years-old between 2018 and 2019 after Molinero initiated contact with the victim on Instagram.
Sentencing is set for April 26 in Tulare County Superior Court where Molinero faces a term in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Laura Jackson and investigated by Porterville Police Department Corporal Maria Aguillon.