On Tuesday in Department 10 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a Tulare County jury found Fernando Abarca Barragan, age 55, guilty of 22 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15.
The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and are considered strike offenses.
• Six of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and September 2, 2002, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 7 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Two of the crimes occurred between February 5, 1998, and February 4, 2005, against a male victim, who was between the ages of seven and nine at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Twelve of the crimes occurred between December 10, 2002, and December 9, 2009, against a female victim, who between the ages of 7 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. An additional crime against the same victim occurred between December 10, 2009, and December 9, 2011, when she was 14 to 15-years-old.
• One of the crimes occurred between November 14, 2010, and November 13, 2014, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 8 and 10 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2008, against a female victim, who was between the ages of five and seven at the time of the sexual assaults.
All the sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville area. Sentencing is set for September 6 in Department 10 of the Tulare County Superior Court where Barragan faces more than 182 years-to-life to life in state prison. Barragan will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Wayt and investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as well as the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations.